Thursday May 24 1973
Week That Was in Lee County
“When e’er you feel impending ill, and need a magic little pill, no other one will fill the bill like DeWitt’s Early Risers”. The famous Early Risers pill cure consitpation, sick headache, biliousness, etc. they never gripe or sicken but impart early, rising energy. Good for either children and adults. Sold by Thos. Pryse.
The ditty above and subsequent description along with numerous other advertisements, appeared on the front page of the Beattyville News during the week of May 26 1905. There were other medicines listed promising miraculous cures for every disease known to medical science and attested to by notables the world over. But there was more and for those who may be interested in past history and what was, and was going on at that time, here are some other items from the front page.
Drs JH Evans and GS McDonald were holding fourth on Main St. as physicians and surgeons, School Supt. RT Eager announced that EB Treadway, Carrie Aldridge, Ruth Ashcraft, Kathryn Wilson, Mary Duff, WH Gibson, HS McGuire and Chas. Beach had successfully passed for first class teacher’s certificates. That the national bank of Beattyville had been authorized by fed. Government to commence business, that most of the patent medicine testimonials were probably genuine and that Alex Simmons had departed to Buffalo of Owsley to attend business at his stave mill.
On page 2, Patton Cooper was building a new hotel and Charlie Sternberg a new home on McGuire Ave. County judge WM Robinson was holding court, JF Arnold was papering the FA Lyons residence and Monroe McGuire was in Richmond attending a KT Conclave. During that week, John Robinson purchased two yoke of splendid work cattle, four years old and fat as butter, to use in the log woods on Millers Cr. And for $39 you could buy a railroad ticket from Lexington to San Francisco.
On page 3, and in view of what has been going on in Lee Co. High for some years now, seems a but odd, was this: “Be it ordained by the Board of Trustees of the town of Beattyville that it shall be unlawful for any person or persons to engage in the game of basketball, or for any owner or lessee of land to allow it to be played on any land owned by them in the town limits…Any person violating this ordinance shall be fined $15 for each offense…Signed JM Beatty Chairman and Thomas Pryse Clerk B.T.
On Page 4, you could buy a town lot in Oklahoma for $30, Kodol Dyspepsia cure for $1 and see the west in a comprehensive manner for half fare on the Southern Pacific Railroad. Mose Feltner and AM Jett, under bond to appear in Breathitt Court in connection with the Cockrill murder case, asked for militia guard during their appearance there and uncle Phil Hammons’ home in East End was saved from burning by prompt action on part of his neighbors.
In 1905 Beattyville had 39 telephones, 5 secret societies, 7 lawyers and of course, a newspaper edited and published by Chas. I. White. At this time, HL Wheeler was county attorney, JN Lutes clerk, JP Sizemore sheriff, JH Hammond jailer and GW Cann circuit clerk.
Incidentally all this came through the courtesy of Henry Sizemore who found the old newspaper and several others of later vintage while tearing down an old residence in the city limits. Henry thought other Lee Co. citizens may be interested and this was how it was away back then in the good ole days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.