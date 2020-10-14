A Beattyville landmark was razed last week to make room for an apartment building to be built as an adjunct to the Lee Co. Personal Care Home. The structure on Lumber St. was felled with little notice but its history seems somewhat obscure due to the passage of years.
The building was built around 1920 or 21 as a hardware and lumber company. Some say it was known as Kash Lumber being built by Bill Kash. After 1930, local citizens say the structure then became a wholesale grocery company in 1932 or 33. It then became known as the Powell-Hackney Building. Clarence Begley recalls the building was purchased by his father HP “Pat” Begley in about 1934 in whose hands it remained until 1945 when it again changed ownership to a Mr. Baker of Richmond. In 1945, it appears the building became known as Beattyville Wholesale and was most recently ran by Ralph Roberts.
The building was classic in its design with an ornate facade of four columns and carved stone. According to some, the stonework was originally apart of the old Ninaweb Hotel which prior to its demolition, was located on Town Hill on the grounds now occupied by the home of Mrs. Lillie Jones and the Board of Education building. The hotel was widely known in Kentucky for its fine food and elegance.
