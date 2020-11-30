By Zach Walton, Intern.
Is Beattyville a Ghost Town? A recent comment from a citizen voiced concern over the issue. The empty shops around town and court days drawing more people than the businesses seem to agree with the sentiment. Census records show quite the opposite however. In 1950 Lee County had a population of 8,739 that dwindled to 6,587 in 1970. Lee County has grown to 7,916 as of 2000 almost back to it’s original high point. Lee County census records were found to go back to 1900 but for the purpose of this article, only numbers dating back to 1950 were needed. Long time business owner and community leader, Don Begley attributes this growth to all the new businesses coming to town; Farmers Bank, Jordan Medical on Ky 11 North and Save A Lot and Dollar General on Ky 11 South. The city of Beattyville itself has shown growth with records from 1970 to 2000. Records show that the population of Beattyville in 1970 was 923. The population in 2000 was 1,193. Begley reminisces that in the 70s and 80s, people would come out on Saturday mornings to shop on Main St. and that he sold cars almost every weekend. Now with Was Mart in Jackson and better roads, all that business leaves on the weekend. There still some local shopping spirit left though as Begley points out that the July 4th yard sale and the Woolly Worm Festival brings in crowds.
The wealth of Lee County has been growing as well. Census shows that the median income in 1990 was $12,461. This almost doubled in 2006 at $24,617. There are no previous records to draw upon but in 06 there were 107 businesses in Lee County. One can also look at 11 North and South to see the growth that is occurring. Begley mentioned the factory, jail, prison and nursing home as good places to work that are giving the people of Lee County jobs. He says the key to his business in Beattyville is to just “come in here and work”. He said to not let the recession keep you from working hard. He said business is still good. Beattyville may look like a ghost town but appearance is only skin deep.
