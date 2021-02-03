Thurs. Sept. 29 2011
Johnathan Underwood, 19 of Beattyville; gives the not-yet completed Lee County Skateboard Park a try last Tuesday afternoon.
Thurs. June 9 2011: Thompson Gets MA
Rev. Avis Prude Thompson received her Master of Arts degree from the Lexington Theological Seminary May 13th. Avis, who lives with her family in Beattyville, is an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) and is pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Manchester.
