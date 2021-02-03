 Thurs. Sept. 29 2011

Johnathan Underwood, 19 of Beattyville; gives the not-yet completed Lee County Skateboard Park a try last Tuesday afternoon.

Thurs. June 9 2011: Thompson Gets MA

  Rev. Avis Prude Thompson received her Master of Arts degree from the Lexington Theological Seminary May 13th. Avis, who lives with her family in Beattyville, is an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) and is pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Manchester.

 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you