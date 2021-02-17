be

 Mr. And Mrs. Gary Miller and sons of Ohio were weekend visitors of Mr. And Mrs. Alec Deaton. Carl Hatton and daughters Lisa and Angie of Frankfort were visitors last week of Mr Vernon Price and wife. Mr. And Mrs. Woodrow Brandenburg and Mr Thomas Brandenburg and wife of Delivinta and Mr. Leo Cox and wife and James Cockerham of Ohio were weekend visitors of Lloyd Brandenburg and wife. Elizabeth Horn and daughter of Dayton visited last week with Jesse Mays and wife. Ray Horn passed away in Lexington last week after a long illness. He was a native of Lee. Bible school begins next Monday July 17th at Heidelberg Baptist.

Tags

Recommended for you