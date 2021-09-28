An Estill County couple, accused of double homicide, including a woman whose body was found in Lee County, pled not guilty Tuesday when arraigned in Estill District Court.
Leonard D. Henry, 27, and Opal M. Ashcraft, 21, both of 220 Evergreen Drive in Irvine are accused of murdering Henry’s mother Katherine B. Henry, 66, and his half-brother Paul E, Richardson, 41, also of Evergreen Drive.
The body of Katherine Henry was found in an isolated shed Wednesday, July 29 off KY 587 in Lee County. According to the Estill County Tribune, Katherine Henry and Leonard Henry had argued over the ownership of the home the four shared.
Sometime Monday, the couple are accused of killing Katherine Henry by shooting her in the face. They then, according to the newspaper, transported her body, wrapped in a sleeping bag, to the Lee County Site.
They are accused of shooting Richardson in the head later that day in the home, the newspaper said. Police said his body was found in a freezer in the home.
The two are being held in the Estill County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
