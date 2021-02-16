by Malcolm Kilduff
In an evening of Christmas joy, the Beattyville Kiwanians held a special ladies night on December 12th.
The “Ladies Night at Christmas” was held at Heritage House and included singing of Christmas carols and songs led by Mrs. Ina Dell Mackey as well as a Biblical reading by reverend Dennis Brewer of Beattyville Baptist Church. The banquet hall of the heritage house had been delightedly decorated for the occasion by the restaurant employees.
The room was arranged so that it contained just one massive table around which more than forty attendees and their wives gathered to celebrate the Christmas observance. The menu, from traditional turkey to an assortment of delicious pies, was served to the groups as they chatted and enjoyed each others’ company.
Following the dinner, the Kiwanians and their wives were led in singing such Christmas favorites as Deck The Halls, Silent Night and Joy To The World led by Dell Mackey.
