Tallega: Mrs. Gladys Palmer who recently had surgery in Lexington Hospital has returned home and is reportedly getting along fine. Her granddaughter; Carolyn Newton of Cincinnati is taking care of her for now. Recent visitors of Mr. And Mrs. Luster Palmer included Eugene Barker and wife and son, Hunter Widner and wife and daughters. CB White and wife, Lula Palmer and Cletis Spencer.
Seldon Palmer and wife of Cincinnati, Imogene Bowman and daughter, Lisa Ann Norwood, Billy Caudill and wife, and Joe Mcintosh and wife spent Christmas with their parents; Mr and Mrs Leonard Caudill. Martin Caudill and Herbert Caudill both of Lexington spent Monday with Leonard Caudill and family.
Island City: over the holidays we have lost several of our friends and neighbors around Island City- Johnny Stanton, Coy Byrd, and Nettie King. Our hearts go out to their families.
Charlie Combs has returned home from a Florida vacation. Mr. Dale Taylor and wife spent the weekend visiting relatives in Lexington.
Miss Lucas in France: Miss Tamara Lucas, daughter of Mr and Mrs Dyolf Lucas of Beattyville left Jan. 4th for New York where she joined thirty nine other Centre College students who flew to Europe for a six week winter term. Tamara will spend six weeks in France where she will study the French Language and fine arts.
Mrs. Ruby Fraley, Lee County Executive Director ASCS today stated that details for the new corn program are now available in the county office. Mrs. Fraley also made the announcement that application for 1971 New Grower Tobacco Allotments for Burley are now being accepted in the county ASC Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.