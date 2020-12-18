Right Up To Snuff
BEATTYVILLE KY- Ever wonder how Lee County stacks up with the national average of marriages that end up in divorce? Well, its right on the mark. One marriage in every four in the nation ends in divorce, statistics show. And thats just exactly where Lee Co. stood for year 1970.
According to records of county clerk Erma Combs, she issued 92 marriage licenses last year and right across the hall, circuit court clerk Norma Land has a record of 23 divorces granted in Lee County for 1970.
You can’t beat that for being in step with the rest of the country. That’s “right up to snuff!”
