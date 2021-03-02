By Joseph Kash- The Lee Co. FFA left Tuesday to attend for the day the UK Leadership Conference in Lexington. The purpose of the conference is for freshman and sophomores to become more prepared for becoming future officers of their own chapter.
The conference consisted of seven classes for the students to choose from. During the conference, the FFA had an open ceremony. Each class lasted forty five minutes.
Guest speakers included: Scott Wright former State President, Steve Meredith former State President, Mike Richey director of student relations at UK and Dr. Charles Byers, Professer Ag. Ed. The first annual UK conference was successful and the Lee County FFA hopes that next year will be just as successful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.