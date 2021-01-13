After seven years at the helm, Bill Campbell left last Friday from the Beattyville Post Office. It was his last day to serve in that capacity here as he headed home to become Postmaster in Booneville.
In an interview Friday, Campbell said about the move, “it is a decision of logic, not of heart. I have three small children starting school and I need to be closer to home (Lerose) for them. I have my family’s support in this decision.” He said he has mixed feelings about moving. “It’s bittersweet, I have worked here with a great bunch of people and have enjoyed my time here but I will be closer to home and family in Booneville.”
His most memorable day- “the fire. I started by being scared to death, scared for my employees and their jobs and then finished with beholding a miracle.
The firemen did a great job saving us and I will forever be grateful for that.” Campbell began with the postal service in 1992 as a part time, rural route, sub. He worked for a while in Booneville at the window and then became postmaster at Lerose. He then took over Beattyville in August of 2003. Looking back, he said, “while postmaster here in Beattyville, working with this great bunch of folks, we received a five star award for service from USPS.
Only a handful of post offices in Kentucky and a small portion of Indiana get that award. At the time we received it, it was only one of three given. It was a great honor for us.”
Campbell said the postal service will post the job for his former position in Beattyville internally. Applicants will then apply and ultimately a new postmaster appointed.
