LCHS Senior Gus Wise has been selected as one of the top fifty Kentucky high school baseball players this pre season. The team was selected by a committee of coaches throughout the stated and is chaired by Perry Central head coach, Bobby Keith.
Wise is a catcher and pitcher for the Bobcats and during his Junior season, he hit for a .515 average with five homers, twelve doubles and an on base percentage of .704.
He’s joined on the team by two other players from the 14th region, senior Dakota Ritchie of Breathitt and junior Corey Sloan of Hazard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.