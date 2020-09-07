Semper Fi to Martha Lutes. Once a Marine, always a marine. The “Purple Lady” as she is now known joined the Marine Corps in 1944. She followed her brother and had to convince her parents. “I just want to serve”, she said in an interview Monday. Lutes was in the Corps for two years repairing airplanes in California. The Los Angeles native had also completed her boot camp in the golden state at Camp Lejune. After the military she attended a Bible School in Oregon. From there she moved to Kentucky to work with Pastor Bill Holeman and the Ky Mountain Mission. She has been here ever since. At 88, Lutes still has a quick mind and spry manner. She almost always wears purple clothing. Monday, she took part in the Lee Co. Republican Women’s salute to local veterans that was held at the Lee Co. Museum.
Original author
unlisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.