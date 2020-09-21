The Lion Apparel plant in Beattyville will close April 29th 2011. The manufacturer of firefighter gear will move all 119 jobs to it’s Hazel Green and West Liberty plants according to corp. spokesperson ; Haley Fudge. Fudge said there has been a 25% decline in demand for firefighting gear since 08. Because of that loss of business and to “secure our future” the company decided to close the Beattyville plant, stated Fudge. She also said that the employees would be offered positions at the other plants in Kentucky and that the building in Beattyville is owned by a family trust and would be available for lease. Lee’s most recent unemployment rate stood at 11.8%.
Judge Exec. Mays said Tuesday that he has talked on the phone with the CEO of Lion Apparel to ask what could be done to keep the plant open. He stated the CEO said it was a business decision needed to benefit the company.
Mays said he would see if an incentive package could be put together that would allow the company to retool the plant to make something other than firefighting gear. A possibility would be military uniforms. He said former Beattyville Mayor Beach had also been making contacts to try and keep the plant open. Mays spoke with state rep. Teddy Edmonds Tuesday about an incentive package. He said he was also talking with reps from Mitch McConnell’s office and would contact the office of Hal Rogers.
- Original author unlisted.
