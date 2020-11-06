Louise Brandenburg, 2009 Beattyville Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, has been selected and accepted the position of manager of the second hand shop of the newly formed Step up project.
Step up is a new, non profit organization dedicated to helping the poor and disadvantaged of the area. Bruce Feller, founder and personal financer of the local based Mountain Outreach plans with this project to provide supplies and in some cases labor to impoverished homes in the area to bring them to healthy living standards, particularly where there are children living.
The second hand shop will provide low cost clothing and housewares to the citizens of Lee as well as supply income to fund the project.
Louise has spent the last two decades in volunteer work. Including six years at the Resurrection Battered Women’s Shelter, helping husband Henry to found a youth center in Heidelberg, transporting those in need to elections, teaching Sunday school at Pine Grove Community Church and most recently managing Second Hand Rose for Cumberland Mnt. Outreach for the past six years.
