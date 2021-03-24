Submitted by Sandy Moore
On Friday May 17 2013, Southside family and friends joined together in wishing Carolyn Combs and Jaunita Fultz a great retirement. Carolyn was an employee for LC Board of Education for twenty seven years and worked in a variety of positions from sub teacher to lunchroom monitor. Her hard work and dedication was a great asset to our school and we look forward to her subbing with us. We wish her the best and hope her farm and goats prosper!
Jaunita worked in a variety of positions in her fourteen years with the LC Board from bus monitor to office aide. She has overcame many health issues and continues to fight the battle. Her strength and ‘never give up’ attitude are part of what made her a valued member of our staff. We wish her the best and look forward to her volunteering with us!
We would like to thank everyone who came to join us in celebration of these two beautiful ladies!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.