The Beattyville Kiwanis Homecoming is this week with all activities at Happy Top, except for the parade that will start at 11am Saturday on Main St. The carnival is open every night with 16 amusement rides and 12 games. Access to all rides and games is $10 or single tickets can be bought per ride. The amphitheater is hosting a gospel singing Wednesday night, a talent show Thursday night along with a LCHS Band cake walk. Charles ‘Elvis’ Hobbs will perform at 6:30pm on Saturday along with Southern Access at 8pm.
There will be a nightly cash drawing for 100.00 Thurs-Sat. Saturday’s parade will include all horses, motorcycles, cars, floats, walking groups, teams, tractors and school clubs. Call Don Begley at 464.2961 to enter.
This year’s grand Marshalls and citizens of the year are Sandie Lockard, Jessica Hounshell, Teresa Noe, Linda Thacker, Susan Kincaid, and Sandi Holiday. Anyone with connection to Relay for Life is invited to participate in the parade.
