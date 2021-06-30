Creative Stitchery was the topic for discussion at a Homemakers Training School held, Tuesday, March 4, in the Extension Office, Jackson.
Creative Stitchery another word for embroidery is a term describing the art of decorating fabric with a needle and thread. There are many kinds of stitchery. Mrs. Mary Brewer, of Leslie County gave a brief of history of embroidery. She said embroidery is a s old as the needle and the needle is as old as man’s earliest civilizations. Needles date back to at least 5,000 B.C. Amans status and profession were revealed through the elaboratory – stitched and many-colored symbols embroidered on his silk and satin robes.
Pillows, pictures, quilts, and wall hangings are examples of Creative Stitchery according to Mrs. Ruth Baker, Extension Agent in Home Furnishings in Leslie County. A variety of fabrics can be used, such as cotton, lined, and burlap.
Creative Stitchery is used in clothing. Miss Ann Bradley, Extension Agent in Letcher County, discussed many types of purses which use stitchery. It is also used on trims on skirts, dresses, and blouses.
Twenty-two homemakers from Lee, Wolfe, and Breathitt Counties who attended the meeting learned the beginning stitches. Advanced stitchery will be taught on April 7, in Beattyville.
Those attending the workshop from Lee County were: Mrs. Gladys Griffin, Mrs. Reba Davis, Mrs. Nancye Hieronymus, Mrs. Ophelia McGuire, Mrs. Mable Gibson, Mrs. Donna Cann, and Mrs. Allen Elkins.
