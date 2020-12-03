This past Wednesday, October 8th, the Friends of the Library held their annual chili lunch fundraiser. This event has evolved into much more than just chili- vegetable soups, vegetable beef stew, potato soup and taco soup. The meal also provided a sandwich, crackers, dessert and beverage. The dessert table was laden with homemade candies, brownies, cakes and pies. Deliveries were made to businesses in Lee and Owsley.
The Friends of The Library board members are Reva Crabtree President, Madge Cockerham VP, and Sue Booth Secretary/Treasurer. The board would like to thank all who participated in this very successful fundraiser that raised $1,815! This great organizations provides funds and makes possible the library’s children programs. During the school year, there is story hour at the library every Tuesday. It funds the Summer Reading Program and also the annual Easter Egg Hunt. In the fall, both Beattyville Elementary and Southside are treated to a special event. Some events from the past included exotic animals, Chinese acrobats, and programs against bullying.
Our hats are off to the Friends of The Library for making these events possible for Lee County Youth! Submitted by Allen Booth.
