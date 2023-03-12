There’s a popular joke centered around the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. The joke goes
like this… “When asked, “Where do you want to eat?” why do women always tell the men, “You decide!” It’s because the first time a woman decided where to eat, she doomed all of humanity.”
As I sit and write the column for this week, it’s about 1:50 in the afternoon. I’ve been working on other
things since 7:00am and have yet to even take a break for lunch. The reason for that is that up until about a few minutes ago, I wasn’t hungry enough to make a decision on what I wanted to eat. Many of
us share that same experience. We can’t decide where to go eat because we’re not hungry enough yet.
In my experience, people eat for one of four reasons:
1. It’s time to eat. -- Some people are so methodical, or are so accustomed to operating on a schedule that they eat just because of what the clock says, not because they’re actually hungry.
2. They are with others who are eating. -- Sometimes, even when we’re not hungry at all, we will eat again just because of the crowd that we’re hanging out with. I don’t know about you, but
I’ve been guilty of that many times.
3. We cannot rule out food addictions like not being able to say “No” to chocolate or turn away from a great looking dessert; or what some people call “stress eating,” or eating just to relieve
the sting of a stressful situation.
4. The fourth reason people eat is simply because they’re just flat-out hungry.
Unless you’re completely famished, or addicted to sugar, you should be able to make good decisions
regarding what you eat. It’s when you’re starving that you’ll eat almost anything. Sadly, our population
is full of people who are severely starved spiritually. Because of that, they will eat just about anything…
from video games, to demonic music to tv shows and movies that promote illicit behavior and immorality. One of the worst parts about that is that, much like chocolate and ice cream, none of those
things satisfy the hunger inside a person, and none of them are healthy for you, either.
The Bible says in Psalms, “Oh taste and see that the Lord is good!” Sometimes, when we’re used to eating junk, it can be difficult to think of switching to something healthy that’s good for us. I’ve experienced that more than once in my life. At first, to think of eating a salad was a ridiculous thought,
especially when tacos or cheeseburgers and fries were right down the road. But once made myself get the salad and started in on it, if I stayed with it, I have actually begun to crave salads. I know, that sounds crazy to some people.
More than that, there’s an obscure verse in the Book of First Corinthians, chapter 16 that talks about how those in the house of Stephanas had “addicted themselves to the ministry.” What that tells me is that there was a group of people who pushed away the spiritual dessert platter and said, “No thank you, but I’ll have some more of the Lord, please. He’s really good!” Then, they became addicted to Him!
Oh that the church would have more people who hunger for God like that! Oh that the world would see a church that was addicted to the Lord and the work of the ministry! Truth is, we cannot impact a world for the Kingdom of God when we are addicted to the same things that they are! We can’t change the world for Christ when they can’t tell the difference between us and them. It’s time for the church to get hungry for God again, like never before! It’s time for the world to see a difference between us and
them! It’s time for us to have the same testimony as the early church: “…they are turning the world upside down!” At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.