The JROTC program at Breathitt County High School hosted an area job fair last Thursday for both students and the public. Many of the businesses support numerous counties including Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt.
This is the fifth year that BHS JROTC has hosted the job fair at Breathitt High School, and along with them this year, hosting included GEAR UP and Middle Kentucky Community Action. Of course, the BHS staff and JROTC cadets were a big help, as well, since their instructor, Sergeant First Class Darren Iacono, spearheads the event yearly.
Many companies like Core Civic, Juniper Health, Teleworks, Kentucky River Medical Center, and Breathitt County Board of Education were just a few that had representatives at the event including those organizations like Middle Kentucky Community Action that helped hosted the event.
