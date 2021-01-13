Ariella Kay Bottom, daughter of Jacob Allen Bottom and Alexis Townsend of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Richmond, Kentucky on August 15, 2020 and departed her short life in Jackson, Kentucky on January 7, 2021 at the age of 4 months and 23 days. In addition to her parents, Ariella is survived by her brother, Lucas Lee Allen Bottom; paternal grandparents April Baughman and Doug Bottom and wife Kim; maternal grandparents, Randall Townsend and Rita Faulkner and husband Jonathan; paternal great grandfathers, Randy Baughman and wife Lisa and Roney Bottom; maternal great grandparents, Earl and Jennifer Cockerham; paternal great-great grandmother, Lucille Steele; three uncles, Kaiden and Edward Faulkner and Jordan Townsend; 8 aunts, Kaci Bussell, Janonda and Megan Faulkner, Chantelle and Kelsey Bottom, Katyln Sexton and husband Jacob, Morgan Milburn and husband Corey, and Ashlin Kendrick; 4 special cousins, Kaidence and Kayson Townsend, Clara Jane Sexton, and Nathaniel Faulkner; 5 great aunts; 3 great uncles; 16 great cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Ariella was preceded in death by her paternal great grandmothers, Evelyn Baughman and Jane Bottom; paternal great-great grandparents, Clarence Steel, Ed and Evelyn Kalbach, Ernest and Nanny Lou Bottom, Wilson and Jewel Pinkston, Odean and Corine Prater; one uncle, Odean Cockerham; and one aunt, Jennifer Cockerham. Private family services held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
