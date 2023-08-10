Arlie Noble, Jr., born August 2, 1942, passed away on June 5, 2023 in the care of Hospice of Richmond. Preceded in death by his sister, Carol Marcum; brother-in-law, Dickie Marcum; nephew, Alan Marcum; and his parents, Arlie Noble, Sr. and Irene York Noble. He is survived by a few cousins. Arlies’s love for music sent him on a long journey. Entering into E.K.U., he earned a Master’s Degree. He then taught at Lee County High School in the ‘60s. Moving west, following his dreams, he played in clubs and on cruise ships. His career was put on hold with the onset of colon cancer in the ‘70s.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery of Old State HWY 11, Lee County, on August 15, 2023 at 11 AM.
