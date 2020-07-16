Harlan Eddie McIntosh

On Tuesday, July 14th, a female juvenile was left at Apple Mart Shell in Beattyville, reporting that she had been raped.

She was sent to the KY River Med Center for treatment.

Both the Beattyville Police Dept and KSP began to look for the suspect, Harlan Eddie McIntosh.

While the authorities were searching for McIntosh, he high jacked a vehicle and fled to Tennessee where he was apprehended in Pigeon Forge.

He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

