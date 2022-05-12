ARREST MADE IN CHILD ABUSE CASE:
Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch is reporting that: On April 16, 2022, a report was taken by OCSO Deputy Eddie Dunahoo about the possible abuse of 4-year-old child. Deputy Dunahoo opened an investigation and was assisted by Sheriff Brent Lynch. During the course of the investigation multiple interviews had to be conducted and several pieces evidence collected. Through the investigation it was determined that the child had 2nd and 3rd degree burns to both feet that were caused by the child’s mother as punishment for misbehaving. After the child received severe burns to both feet the child was transported to UK Children’s Hospital initially before being transferred to a burn center in Ohio where the child remains at this time. Following the initial investigation an arrest warrant was obtained by Deputy Eddie Dunahoo through the Owsley County Attorney’s Office. Arrested on 5/9/2022-
Alexis Powell (also known as Alexis "Sandlin") age 28 of Booneville Charged with: -ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE -CRIMINAL ABUSE 1ST DEGREE-CHILD 12 OR UNDER -ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR -WANTON ENDANGERMENT-1ST DEGREE The above was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Three Forks Regional Jail. Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch and his Deputies are committed to protecting the citizens of Owsley County. All tips can be called in at (606) 593-5161. *The views expressed in comments on the Owsley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page are those of the comment writers. The accuracy and politeness of comments are not guaranteed and do not represent the views or opinions of the Owsley County Sheriff's Office.
