OC Constable Addison has reported that on April 27th, a person/s may have been responsible for starting a fire at the Owsley Co. Garage that resulted in a $300k loss of county road equipment belonging to the OC Fiscal Court.
The fire was located near a metal building separate from the maintenance garage located on KY 11S near the OC public park where a male subject was captured on camera during that time.
The OC Sheriff’s Dept along with KSP’s Arson Investigator is currently leading the investigation. The video of the male is posted on the Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept. Facebook page. A reward is being offered for any info leading to an arrest.
Any info can be given by calling KSP at 859.623.2404.
