Arthella Moore, widow of John Butler Moore and the daughter of the late Zephron and Clara Johnson Spencer was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 9, 1936 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on July 1, 2022 at the age of 85 years, 9 months and 23 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church.Mrs. Moore is survived by three children, Jeannette Newton, Melissa Moore Hall, and John Moore all of Beattyville, Kentucky; 17 grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, and Darel Bowman, Chantel Charles, Evan, Amber, and Tayla Fox, Monica Abney, Tonya Jones, Melvin Newton, Jr., McKenzie Newton, Marlana Hoover, Ashley Begley, Marvin Sparks, Shane Newton, Nicole Hogan, and Morgan Ray; many great grandchildren; one sister, Gail Spencer of Richmond, Indiana; one brother, Melvin Spencer of Livingston, Tennessee; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her first husband, Arvin Newton; six children, Wilma Jean, Kenneth, Bobby Joe, Marvin Ray, Melvin, and Arvil “Sugar” Newton; as well as several brothers and sisters. Services July 10th-11th 2022 at Spencer Ridge Church of Christ. Burial Sparks Cemetery of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.