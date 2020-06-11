Brayden Combs, 15, a student at Jackson City School, shows us the beauty of Lee County through the lens of his camera. He does photography because it makes himself and people happy. He is thinking about pursuing photography professionally.
His father, Daniel Combs, grew up in Lee County, and Braydon spends time in Lee County with his dad on the family farm. His grandparents are Violet and Carl Combs of Heidelberg.
Some of the photos that he has showcased in this series are taken in Heidelberg, Beattyville, and other places in Lee County. He even uses his dog, Max, as a model, and his mom sometimes too.
Brayden is a very talented young man and we wish him the best of luck in his future photography endeavors.
