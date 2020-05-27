   Ashley Terry, age 20, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Beattyville, KY. Ashley was born March 12, 2000, in Lexington, KY, a daughter to Bradley and Tammy Terry. In her free-time she enjoyed painting, drawing, cosmetics, and writing in her journals. Along with her Parents Bradley (Lisa) Terry of Stanton, KY, and Tammy Terry of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; Kaihdun Terry, grandparents; Bradley and Margaret Terry, aunt; Donna (Elby) Spence, step-sister; Susie Nicole Combs, cousins; Cody (Katie) Spence, and Tyler Gilbert, special friend; Christian Barker, and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by 1 brother; Dustin James Terry, grandmother; Wanda Martin, and 2 uncles; James Noble, and David Gilbert. The family held a private funeral service Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Brother Elby Spence officiating. She was laid to rest in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ashley Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

