The Lee County Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 4:45pm in the Central Office board room for the purpose of discussions regarding the superintendent search process and the appointment of an acting/interim superintendent. The meeting is expected to last 45 minutes to one hour. The majority of the meeting will take place in CLOSED session per KRS 61.810 (1)(f).
CHECK BACK IN NEXT WEEK’S BEATTYVILLE
ENTERPRISE ISSUE FOR AN UPDATE!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.