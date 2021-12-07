The LCE Kindergarten Classes are running low on snacks & supplies. If you are able, the following items would be greatly appreciated if donated:
-Snacks: Chips, Crackers, Cookies Ect.
-Drinks: Juice, Kool aid/capri sun pouches, bottled water.
-Paper plates/cups, napkins, utensils, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, disinfectant spray.
Please no nut or peanut butter products. Donations can be sent with your student or dropped off in the front office during school hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.