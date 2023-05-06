Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced more than $8 million in grant funding to 24 opioid abatement programs in the Commonwealth. The grants will be awarded by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) within the Attorney General’s office. The grants will assist Kentucky organizations in combating the opioid epidemic through prevention, treatment, or recovery services.
“For too long, the opioid epidemic has maintained a tight and painful grip on Kentuckians, but today there is hope and there is help.” said Attorney General Cameron. “Providing organizations with the resources necessary to combat the opioid epidemic is part of a larger effort by my office to stem the tide of the drug crisis. I commend each of these organizations for their efforts to fight this scourge, and I appreciate the diligent work of the Commission throughout the grant process.”
Attorney General Cameron has secured nearly $900 million in settlement funds from pharmacies, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers of opioids, all for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic. These monies made possible today’s grant awards. Half of the nearly $900 million in settlement funds will be distributed by the KYOAAC and the other half will go directly to cities and counties.
“We have made significant strides towards helping those struggling to overcome substance abuse and strengthening the network of resources available,” said Representative Danny Bentley. “These awards will build on those accomplishments and take us further towards breaking the cycle of addiction that has touched so many Kentucky families.” The KYOAAC will award 14 grants for treatment and recovery services.
Shepherd’s House of Lexington is a long-term residential recovery program committed to providing a structured environment that enables clients to develop community, financial, and employment skills that lead to a fulfilling and sober life. The organization will receive $141,450 in grant funding.
Based in Barbourville, the Appalachian Restoration Project will receive a $250,000 grant and is a residential rehab facility dedicated to providing treatment for those struggling with addiction and substance use disorder.
Chrysalis House of Lexington will be awarded a $250,000 grant and is Kentucky’s oldest and largest licensed residential treatment program and allows women struggling with substance use disorders to keep their infants and toddlers with them while in treatment.
Isaiah House is an addiction treatment center with locations across the Commonwealth. This organization will be awarded $250,000 in grant funding to support a comprehensive, dual diagnosis program to help Kentuckians achieve a lifetime of recovery.
Based in Somerset, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department will receive a $250,000 grant and focuses on public and preventative health by offering clinics and programs, and by engaging communities to adopt health-focused policies and initiatives.
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center of Prestonsburg will be awarded a $250,000 grant to support their mission to provide quality behavioral healthcare that offers recovery and hope.
Located in Whitesburg, the Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation will receive a $250,000 grant to provide quality health care to underserved rural communities.
Seven Counties Services is a Louisville-based community mental health center that offers a full range of mental and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment, and intellectual and developmental disabilities services. The organization will receive a $250,000 grant.
Young People in Recovery of Louisville is a national, peer-led organization that serves youth and young adults recovering from substance use disorder. The organization will receive a $308,232 grant.
Located in Louisville, Family Scholar House will receive a $316,500 grant. It serves disadvantaged single parents and their children with a comprehensive, holistic continuum of care to assist them in reaching their educational and career goals.
The Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency of Jamestown will be awarded a $375,268 grant to fund and operate comprehensive programs that help low-income Kentuckians achieve greater economic self-sufficiency.
The Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD), which is headquartered in Prestonsburg, will be awarded a $250,000 grant. AppalReD offers free civil legal help to eligible low-income Kentuckians 37 counties of eastern and south-central parts of the state, including those struggling with addiction.
Revive Ministries of Nicholasville will be awarded $500,000 in grant funding to support their faith-based addiction recovery program that serves Central Kentucky.
Volunteers of America Mid-States of Louisville will receive a $1,000,000 grant. This proven organization plays a critical role in community change and fills important gaps for those who are the most vulnerable and overlooked.
“Our Commission has worked closely with Attorney General Cameron to meaningfully address the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth,” said Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. “These grants, which support prevention, treatment, recovery programs, will go a long way toward bringing hope and help to Kentuckians struggling with substance use disorder.”
KYOAAC will award ten grants for prevention services.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office of Georgetown will receive $92,354.13 in grant funding to help combat the opioid epidemic.
The Taylor County School District in Campbellsville will be awarded $100,000 to help ensure its over 2,500 students are never touched by the drug epidemic.
Headquartered in Lexington, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky will receive $243,050 to stop the abuse and neglect of Kentucky’s children through advocacy, awareness, education, and training.
Based in Bowling Green, Cumberland Trace Legal Services, doing business as Kentucky Legal Aid, will be awarded a $250,000 grant and is the only free, civil legal services provider in South Central and Western Kentucky. The organization’s services include free legal counsel to those struggling with addiction.
Based in Lexington, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass will receive a $250,000 grant and provides high quality legal assistance to vulnerable Kentuckians—including individuals in addiction—through direct representation, education, advice, advocacy, and coordination with other community resources.
Legal Aid Society of Louisville will be awarded a $250,000 grant to provide free civil legal help concerning opioid-specific matters to individuals and families with incomes at or below the federal poverty guidelines. The organization operates from Louisville and Shelbyville and its services extend to those impacted by the opioid epidemic.
Young Men's Christian Association of Greater Louisville will receive $250,000. This organization is committed to putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirits, minds, and bodies.
Kentucky Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs represents 12 Boys & Girls Clubs corporations across the Commonwealth and enables young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization will be awarded a $500,000 grant.
The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition of Louisville will receive a $500,000 grant. The organization offers harm reduction solutions and is committed to reducing substance addiction overdoses and deaths and the stigma associated with substance use disorder.
Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment & Education (Operation UNITE) of London will be awarded a $1,000,000 grant. This proven organization serves 32 counties in Southern and Eastern Kentucky and is dedicated to preventing drug abuse and facilitating recovery by creating strategic partnerships, providing leadership, promoting education, coordinating treatment, and supporting law enforcement.
The KYOAAC will accept grant applications on a rolling basis. To learn more about the KYOAAC, or to apply for grant funding, visit ag.ky.gov/OAAC.
