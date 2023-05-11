Attorney General Daniel Cameron today led a coalition of 19 states in sending a letter to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Chase) urging the company to stop discriminating against customers due to their religious beliefs or political affiliations.
“Chase cannot call itself ‘inclusive’ and say that it ‘opposes discrimination in any form,’ while simultaneously disenfranchising its clients over religious and political differences,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I’m leading this coalition to stand up for Kentuckians.”
In its public-facing statements, Chase professes openness and inclusivity. In their letter, the attorneys general argue that Chase “has not extended its openness and inclusivity to everyone,” and points out the company’s pattern of targeting and denying service to religious and conservative-leaning customers, like the National Committee for Religious Freedom. The coalition’s letter also calls for greater transparency in how the bank treats viewpoint diversity.
The attorneys general aren’t alone in voicing their concerns. After a report revealed Chase has “unclear or imprecise policies” that allow it to “deny service for arbitrary or politically biased reasons,” the bank faced backlash from shareholders and outside groups for refusing to disclose and investigate such policies.
The coalition calls on Chase “to stop its religious and politically biased discrimination and start living up to its commitment to an inclusive society where everyone feels welcomed, equal, and included.”
This is Attorney General Cameron’s latest effort to stand up for the religious liberty of Kentuckians. In March, he led a 21-state amicus brief supporting a Louisville wedding photographer's religious liberty and free speech rights.
Attorney General Cameon led the letter to Chase and was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.
