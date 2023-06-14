During World Elder Abuse Month, Attorney General Daniel Cameron highlights his office’s efforts to protect older Kentuckians. This month aims to raise awareness and combat elder abuse, which can take many forms—from financial exploitation to neglect and poor living conditions.
“Protecting vulnerable Kentuckians is a priority for our office,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “The work of our office helps prevent older adults from being victims of scams, serves as a valuable resource for victims, and assists Kentuckians who have been taken advantage of through fraud or identity theft. We want to offer Kentuckians an opportunity to learn about these prevalent scams and better protect themselves from bad actors.”
According to data from the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, total senior cyber losses increased to more than $3 billion nationwide last year. In the Bluegrass State, scams are on the rise, and elderly people are at particular risk of being victimized. Since 2020, Kentucky’s seniors have reported losing nearly $30 million to scammers.
Unfortunately, estimates show that only 1 in 44 senior scam victims report their cases to the authorities. The Office of Senior Protection—which works to stop scammers and fraudsters targeting elderly Kentuckians—is looking to put a stop to this victimization. Throughout the month of June, the office is partnering with national and state organizations to highlight the issues affecting seniors in Kentucky communities.
“One of the best ways to understand these crimes is to understand the tactics that scammers use to convince you to give them money,” said LaDonna Koebel, Executive Director of the Office of Senior Protection. “It’s important to be vigilant, and that’s the message we’re bringing across the Commonwealth. Our goal is to help give our elders the confidence and support needed when navigating these difficult situations.”
The upcoming senior scam events include:
- Oldham County Senior Scam Event | June 8, 10:30 a.m. John Black Community Center | 1551 KY-393, La Grange, KY 40031
- Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Scam & Fraud Presentation | June 9, 9:30 a.m. Lexington, KY | Closed Event due to capacity. Contact Mcoulston@krmlex.org for more information
- Educating Older Adults About Crime – Louisville Metro TRIAD Meeting | June 13, 11:30 a.m. Our Mother of Sorrows Cafeteria, 770 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Ky 40217
- Senior Scam Awareness | June 14, 10:00 a.m. Corbin Senior Citizens Center | 409 Barbourville St., Corbin, KY 40701
AARP Scam Jam | June 15, 10:00 a.m. The Jeffersonian | 10617 Taylorsville Road, Louisville 40299
- Scam Awareness Presentation | June 19, 3:00 p.m. Preston Greens Senior Living | 1825 Little Herb Way, Lexington, KY 40509
- Scams Impacting Seniors | June 21, 10:30 a.m. CST Green River Area Development District Board of Directors (Closed Event) Owensboro, Ky
- Senior Scam Awareness
Event | June 22, 12:00 p.m. 6100 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205 Event co-sponsored by the Kentucky Alzheimer’s Association and Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC
