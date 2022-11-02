Attorney General Cameron Reminds Kentuckians to Report Suspected Election Law Violations to Election Fraud Hotline During General Election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 2, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today reminded Kentuckians that suspected election law violations and voting irregularities should be reported to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.
“Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”
The Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the 2022 general election, the hotline will be staffed, and calls will be answered live during early in-person voting November 3 through November 5 as well as on election day, November 8. The hotline will be staffed from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Tips submitted to the hotline will be reviewed by prosecutors and any complaints that contain allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations. Examples of election fraud include campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, poll disruption, and voter or election worker intimidation.
On early voting days and election day, the number of complaints logged by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.
Press inquiries regarding complaints made to the hotline may be made by contacting the Attorney General’s communications office by emailing krista.buckel@ky.gov, rather than calling the hotline directly for information.
KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate and enforce election law violations. If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.