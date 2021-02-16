Grant will train law enforcement on strategies to combat sexual assault crimes, domestic violence, stalking, and dating violence
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 12, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that his Office of Victims Advocacy will receive more than $29,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program (STOP VAWA) to train criminal justice professionals to combat violent crimes. The funding was awarded by the DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), which works to reduce incidents of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and dating violence.
“Our Office of Victims Advocacy provides prosecutors and members of our law enforcement community with tools and training to assist in the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes, and this grant will allow us to continue these efforts,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We appreciate the Department of Justice and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet for awarding the grant to fund essential training programs, like ours, which aim to end sexual and family violence.”
The STOP VAWA grant will assist the Attorney General’s Office of Victims Advocacy in equipping prosecutors and members of the law enforcement community with effective strategies to combat sexual assault crimes, domestic violence, stalking, and dating violence within the Commonwealth.
Established by the 1994 Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), OVW administers formula-based and discretionary grant programs, which provide financial and technical assistance to communities who are developing programs, policies, and practices to address violent crimes. Since its founding, OVW has awarded over $9 billion in grants and cooperative agreements. The Attorney General’s Office of Victims Advocacy is a sub-recipient of the grant and will receive funding from the DOJ through the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
To view a full list of 2020 STOP VAWA grant recipients, click here.
