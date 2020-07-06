After three months without a rally the “Trump Re-election Campaign Tour” is back on the road. The deep red state of Oklahoma, a bastion of conservative Republican idealism since 1952, was chosen to be the first stop followed by Arizona. With expectations running at a fevered pitch and more than a million tickets requested, this was shaping up to be one dust bowl, barn-door-busting celebration. But it turns out that living on “Tulsa Time” ain’t easy and this grand little party fizzled like a wet firecracker.
Trump is back to singing all his greatest hits, Build a Wall, Making Mexico Pay, Mean Ole Democrats, Fake News and the toe tapping Pelosi Blues. Of course, it’s always good to have some new material, and Trump delivers with, My Buddy Barr, Ain’t Nothing But A Hoax, Have You Seen My Vaccine, Test Test Baby and the soon to be a classic, Born Mask Free. But let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be much of a show without that crowd pleasing sing-a-long, Repeal and Replace, and Trump does not disappoint.
Only a leader as inept as Donald Trump would ever think about taking Health Care Coverage away from people in the middle of a global pandemic. But the Trump White House has once more petitioned the Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would leave 23 million American citizens without health coverage. Due to the job losses caused by the Coronavirus as many as 27 million more Americans have lost or may lose their employer based insurance. At a time when our Nation has more than 2.5 million people infected with Covid-19 and 128,000 deaths with that number growing daily, Donald Trump has found a way that would make life even harder.
Here’s a brief look at Trump’s, many Repeal & Replace promises:
September 2016, “On my first day I’m going to ask Congress to immediately send me a bill to repeal & replace Obamacare”.
On October 25, 2016, at a rally in Florida, Trump called Obamacare a disastrous law and he would repeal & replace it with such a great health care plan, “at a tiny fraction of the cost, and it’s going to be so easy”.
Trump promised in November 2016, “That when we win on Nov. 8th and elect a Republican Congress, we will immediately be able to repeal & replace Obamacare”.
Trump wins the election and becomes the 45th President of the United States (without any hesitation, I would call this a remarkable achievement) and Republicans take full control of the House and the Senate.
On January 2017, Trump announces that Obamacare will be repealed & replaced and that it will happen essentially simultaneously!
Then came February 2017, and a dejected Trump looking like a puppy dog that had been spanked for drinking out of the toilet bowl says, “Who knew health care could be so hard”!!!
On March 2017, in typical Trump fashion he blames the Democrats for his failure to repeal & replace even though Republicans controlled the House the Senate and the Presidency. Later that same month at a press briefing, Trump made the following ridiculous statement: “You’ve all heard my speeches and I never said that I would repeal & replace Obamacare within my first 64 days in office”!
Since 2010, there have been 70 Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and now its like Deja Vu all over again and we’re going “Back To The Future”.
June 25th 2020, as we head into the upcoming elections President Trump once more promises to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a Healthcare system that will be far better and much less expensive...and it’s going to be so easy.
Please stay safe my friends.
