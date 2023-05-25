Barbara Ann Roberts, age 69, and wife of Ronald Roberts, passed away Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at her home in Booneville, KY. Barbara was born July 13th, 1953 in Jackson, KY, a daughter to the late Harold and Thelma (Moore) Hayes. She was a retired nurse from Mountain Comp Health Care, loved to shop, tending to the grandkids and a member of the Soul-Searching Church of God in Jesus Name, in Jackson, KY. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, her mother Thelma Hays, 1 son; Aaron (Tera) McIntosh of Midway, KY, 2 step daughters; John (Melissa) Brunelle of Booneville, KY, Regina Smith of Booneville, KY , 1 brother; Bill (Georgia) Hays of Vancleve, KY, 2 sisters; Brenda Wireland of Lawrenceburg, KY, Missy (Scott) Hardin of Harrodsburg, KY, 10 grandchildren; Carter, Connor, Annaystin, Bryan, Steven Aaron, Candace, Axl, Brandi, Eric, and 8 great grandchildren along with many other loving family members and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her father Harold Hays and 1 son; Steven Roberts.
Funeral Services May 24, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Baker officiating.Burial; Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Booneville, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.