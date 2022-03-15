BARBARA MARIE WOOD, daughter of the late Lawrence Andrew Wood, Sr. and Mary Louise Mize Wood was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 1962 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 5, 2022 at the age of 59 years and 11 months. She was a member of the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
She is survived by the father of her children, William Smallwood; five children, Peggy Brennan, Theresa and Wendi Smallwood all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and James Walriven and Charles Wood both of Norwood, Ohio; eight grandchildren, William and Robert Brennan, William Smallwood, Logan Fox, James, Alexis, Joseph, and William Taylor; two sisters, Jennifer Brierly and Heather Lyons; one brother, Lawrence Wood, Jr. all of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, William Smallwood. Services March 12, 2022 at Smallwood Cemetery of Old Landing Rd Lee Co. Mike Brierly officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com
