Barbara Sue Dunaway Sherrow, daughter of the late Bill Dan and Goldie Opal Dunigan Dunaway was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 11, 1935 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky at the age of 85 years, 1 month, and 11 days. She is survived by two daughters, Dana Brown of Lexington, Kentucky and Jana King of Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Rebecca Rice, William Brown, Sarah Brown, Shelby King, and Connor King; two great granddaughters, Annabel and Nora Brown; one brother, Heber Dunaway of Beattyville, Kentucky; two nieces, Cheri Murrey and Joy Zincone; and a host of other relatives and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her previous husband, Winston “Bo” Sherrow. Service held at Dunaway Cemetery Highway 587 of Lee Co. online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
