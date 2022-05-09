Barrett Chosen to Tour Washington DC

Hannah Barrett, a 17 year old Junior at Lee County High School will soon be representing our county in Washington with Jackson Energy.
The Jackson Energy Washington tour is an all expense paid trip where chosen students will tour DC. For more than 50 years, electric cooperatives across Kentucky, including Jackson Energy, have recognized outstanding high school juniors by providing a leadership experience for these rising students through the Washington Youth Tour.
Barrett is also a current student of the Craft Academy at Morehead State (the 1st student from Lee Co to do so), and participates in Upward Bound EKU.
She is the daughter to Mitchell and Jessica Barrett.
