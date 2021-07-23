be

We are excited to let you know that we have a new director of bands for the 2021-2022 school year. Mr. Tony Barrett has returned to the position he held from 1999-2009.   

     As always, he is motivated and already working hard for our kids! He is such a wonderful asset to our school and we are so blessed to have him here with us!

    To see daily/weekly updates of the Band team, please follow our Lee County High School Band Facebook page!

