We are excited to let you know that we have a new director of bands for the 2021-2022 school year. Mr. Tony Barrett has returned to the position he held from 1999-2009.
As always, he is motivated and already working hard for our kids! He is such a wonderful asset to our school and we are so blessed to have him here with us!
To see daily/weekly updates of the Band team, please follow our Lee County High School Band Facebook page!
