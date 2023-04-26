Barry M. Dye, age 51, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Booneville, KY. Barry was born September 22, 1971 in Cincinnati, OH, a son to Barry “Mike” Dye & Lana (Newkirk) Dye. He was mechanic, owning & operating his own business for many years. Barry loved cars! When he wasn’t tinkering on cars, he was spending time with his loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents; Mike & Lana Dye of Winchester Ohio, he is survived by his daughters; Taylor (Ben Williamson) Dye of Nashville, Tennessee, and Avery Dye of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Nathanael Weatherspoon of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Crystal Dye of Ohio, his loving companion; Megan Faulkner of Booneville, KY, a host of nieces & nephews, and other family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister; Maggie Dye. A celebration of life will be held in his memory, at a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
