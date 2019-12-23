Basil Durbin, Jr, son of the late Imogene Estes and Basil Durbin, Sr. was born in Richmond, Kentucky on May 7, 1951 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on December 15, 2019 at the age of 68 years, 7 months, and 8 days. He was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
Basil is survived by one sister, Anna Lee Brandenburg and husband Delmer of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Larry Durbin and wife Marlene of Georgetown, Kentucky; a niece, Samantha Mills and husband Derrick of Louisville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral/Visitation: Thurs. Dec. 19 2019 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: John Lijana. Burial: Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Rd. of Beattyville.
