Be on Lookout out for 3-Wheeled Motorcycle

Ravenna, KY June 17, 2021 - Be on the lookout for a 3-wheeled motorcycle that fled the Ravenna Food Mart without paying for his fuel.

It is an older gentleman driving the motorcycle and they believe he is heading to Booneville through Beattyville.

Please, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Dept at 606-464-4140 or Owsley County Sheriff's Dept at 606-593-5161 by calling if you see this man. 

No photo available of the man or the motorcycle.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you