Be on Lookout out for 3-Wheeled Motorcycle

Ravenna, KY June 17, 2021 - Be on the lookout for a 3-wheeled motorcycle that fled the Ravenna Food Mart without paying for his fuel.
It is an older gentleman driving the motorcycle and they believe he is heading to Booneville through Beattyville.
Please, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Dept at 606-464-4140 or Owsley County Sheriff's Dept at 606-593-5161 by calling if you see this man.
No photo available of the man or the motorcycle.
