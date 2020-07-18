(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) – With sweltering temperatures set to go even higher again this week, keeping cool could mean increased energy use, leading to increased energy bills. Following a few simple tips can make all the difference when it comes to lowering energy consumption and better managing energy costs.
Check out LG&E and KU’s tips for beating the heat below.
- Tune it up: Have a certified professional give your AC a tune-up to make sure it’s in tiptop shape and ready to perform in the extended high temperatures. Remember to change your filter each month or according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Date your filter or set a reminder to help keep track of when it’s time for a new one.
- Keep it clear: Remove plants, dirt and grass clippings surrounding the outdoor unit of an air conditioner for uninterrupted air circulation. Periodically spray the outdoor coil with a garden hose to keep it free from debris. Inside, remember to keep registers clear and unblocked by furniture to allow cool air to easily circulate throughout the home.
- Seal it up: Keep the cool air you’re paying for in and the warm air out by sealing up any leaks or gaps around doors and windows. Sealing up ductwork also helps more efficiently cool the home.
- Set a program: Consider the schedules of those in the household and adjust programmable thermostats accordingly. Setting the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting during the day will help manage cooling expenses. Raising your thermostat setting by one degree can save as much as 4-7 percent on the cooling portion of your energy bill.
- Pull the shade: Closing curtains, drapes and blinds on sun-facing windows helps block rays that naturally increase indoor temperatures.
Visit the LG&E and KU website to learn more ways to save energy this summer. We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available assistance programs, including new resources to help families during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
###
Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 329,000 natural gas and 418,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 558,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.
