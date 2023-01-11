Beattyille, KY- Corsie Childers, age 86, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Corsie was born March 7, 1936 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Samuel Childers and Sarah (Spencer) Childers. He was retired and spent a lot of his time fishing and hunting. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith. Corsie is survived by 1 son; Duane Childers of Beattyville, KY, 2 daughters; Linda Kay Deaton of Beattyville, KY and Robin (Lonnie) Wilkins of North Branch, Michigan, 1 brother; Tony Spencer of Beattyville, KY, 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret (Spencer) Childers, his son Danny Childers, his parents, 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Herald officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gabbard Cemetery, located in the Wide Creek community of Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.