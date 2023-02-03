Saturday, February 4 from 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Lee County Extension Office Community Room 259 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville, KY 41311.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. All donors will receive a limited-edition ‘lil’ cooler’ long-sleeve shirt as a thank you for donating.
