Beattyville City Council Approves the Town Square Contract

On Thursday, June 29th, the Beattyville City Council the contract for the City of Beattyville Town Square across from the Beattyville Enterprise office that use to be one of the Congleton Buildings that burned down in 2018 on Main Street. The contract is in the amount of $971,009 and the work should be completed in approximately 180 days once the contract becomes effective. This is contract is covered by a AML (Abandoned Mine Lands) Grant.
The Beattyville Town Square that is pictured includes restrooms that were not included in the final contract. They are hoping to submit another grant for the restroom construction at a later date.
Rising Son Developement is in charge of the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.