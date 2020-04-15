Pictured: Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, lowers the flags at Beattyville City Hall in honor of the more than 100 Kentuckians who have passed away due to the Covid-19. Picture courtesy of the City of Beattyville.
Despite the April City Council meeting functioning via teleconference, Councilman Sam Cockerham prayed over the meeting, and the Council repeated the Pledge of Allegiance.
First, on the agenda, was the 1st reading of making Beattyville a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City. The Council approved the 1st reading.
Next, Paul Nesbitt addressed the Council and gave an update on the AML Grant that has been awarded for Beattyville Connect. Integrated Engineering will be handling the project.
Beattyville Connect consists of three improvement projects planned for Downtown Beattyville, one of them being the city town square across from The Beattyville Enterprise office. The site was formerly the Congleton Building that burned down in 2018.
Beattyville Connect would very much like your input on these projects. They have created a Facebook Page to share project information, solicit online public input in form of online surveys, and to get feedback on the various projects.
Paul Nesbitt went on to talk about the INI Project that is a sewer project for Beattyville. This project will stop ground water from leaking into the sewer lines. Neal Buchannan Contracting was awarded the project.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his report for the month of March. He said the department received 117 calls. They made 13 arrests, and served 35 citations. They worked 3 accidents. Chief Mays, also, informed the Council that Office Eddie Dunahoo had resigned his position for other employment. Officer Wes Sallie is willing take over Dunahoo’s K-9 duties if the Council approved it. Officer Sallie would need one week of training. The Council approved the transition and training.
Last to address the Council was Public Works Director Ferrell Wise. He did not have much to report other than the normal repair and operations of the water treatment plants, but Mayor Scott Jackson interjected to let the Council know that the Beattyville Water Works Plant had been awarded the Wooden Bucket Award. This award is given to those facilities that go above and beyond Federal regulations that are required for a water treatment center.
The Mayor ended the April City Council meeting by informing the Council that the WPA roof repair had been completed. Dunaway Roofing had done the repair and stayed on budget. So much so, that the entire repair has been covered by insurance.
The Council discussed financial reports and the Minutes from the last meeting before adjourning for the month.
